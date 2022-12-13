Hedera Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $922.21 million and $19.66 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00076738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00023568 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004750 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,178.05627 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04686266 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,917.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.