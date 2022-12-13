Hedera Price Reaches $0.0476 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $922.94 million and $18.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023608 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,590,178.05627 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04686266 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $11,103,917.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

