Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by CJS Securities to Market Perform

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $569.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $486.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

