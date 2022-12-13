Harmony Reaches Market Cap of $177.04 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $177.04 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00511462 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.16 or 0.05079003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,709,834,098 coins and its circulating supply is 12,905,851,890 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

