Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,441,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 133.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,621,280.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,250. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

