Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in November

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the November 15th total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hafnia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF remained flat at $5.33 on Monday. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.
Hafnia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hafnia (HFIAF)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.