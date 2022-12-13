Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Down 94.6% in November

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the November 15th total of 381,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF remained flat at $5.33 on Monday. Hafnia has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

