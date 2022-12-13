Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Update

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Price Performance

GULTU stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 18,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 23.8%. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Company Profile

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

