Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes $5.19 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,187,000. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 3.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.85. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.88 and a 52-week high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

