Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 4,432 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 2.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

