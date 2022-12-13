Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,678 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 9.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $358.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares in the company, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

