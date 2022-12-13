Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases Shares of 32,025 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,567,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of CVE opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

