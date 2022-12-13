Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $277,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

