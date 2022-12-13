Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Price Performance

Magnite stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.17. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

