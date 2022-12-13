Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 900 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Solar by 2,394.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $164.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

First Solar Price Performance

First Solar stock opened at $150.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $173.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.53.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

