Guinness Asset Management LTD Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 111,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

