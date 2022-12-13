Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 244,180 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 244,180 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,599 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

