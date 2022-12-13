Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.12% of SunPower worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 84.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 184,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 84,488 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 59.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 11.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 79.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 345.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

