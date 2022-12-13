Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $16.14 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,489 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.