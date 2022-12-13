Guinness Asset Management LTD Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

