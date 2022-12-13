Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,603 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.90% of Ameresco worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter worth $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

