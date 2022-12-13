Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,065 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.21% of Paychex worth $87,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

