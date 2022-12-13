Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,319 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $45,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 291,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $464,993.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

GWRE stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $115.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.