Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOF opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,031 shares in the company, valued at $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $93,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.