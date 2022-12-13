Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of GOF opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,031 shares in the company, valued at $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $93,380.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
