Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $94,157.70 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $94,157.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 607,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,958,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 35,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

