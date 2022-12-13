Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $94,157.70 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.49 per share, with a total value of $94,157.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 607,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,958,641.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
GNTY stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. 35,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.42.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 300.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
Featured Articles
