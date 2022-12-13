Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,600 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the November 15th total of 890,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Grupo México has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $6.13.
Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.
