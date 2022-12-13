Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 46,382 shares.The stock last traded at $156.61 and had previously closed at $156.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $146.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 47.69%. The business had revenue of $333.81 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $3.3121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.15. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 591.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after buying an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

