Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $64.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 643,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61,611 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.