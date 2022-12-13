Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of GHL stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.67 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.14. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Insider Transactions at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 203,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

