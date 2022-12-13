Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 56.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.6%.

Gray Television Trading Up 1.3 %

Gray Television stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 44.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 12.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 42.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 106,394 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

