Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.