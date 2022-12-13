Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. Graco has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.42.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.45 million. Analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Graco by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Graco by 136.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Graco by 10.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.