GMX Price Tops $56.28 on Major Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One GMX token can now be bought for approximately $56.28 or 0.00316167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $449.69 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00514487 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $905.59 or 0.05091654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.75 or 0.30483631 BTC.

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.