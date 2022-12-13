GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
GlycoMimetics Stock Performance
GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics
About GlycoMimetics
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
Featured Articles
