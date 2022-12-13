Globe Life Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Globe Life has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Globe Life to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.79. 957,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $122.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

