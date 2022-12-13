Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

SELF stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.23. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

