Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Global Self Storage Stock Down 0.2 %
SELF stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.23. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
