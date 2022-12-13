Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Glen Burnie Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of GLBZ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

