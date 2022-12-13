Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $51.96

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.96 and last traded at $51.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

