Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 276.5% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,300 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,180.00.

GVDNY traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 47,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.45. Givaudan has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

