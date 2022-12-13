Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares $0.73 Quarterly Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

