Gifto (GTO) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and $7.67 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00512338 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $905.11 or 0.05107059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,379.96 or 0.30356306 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@gifto. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

