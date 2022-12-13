Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up 0.2% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after buying an additional 37,857,799 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Enbridge by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,801,000 after buying an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

