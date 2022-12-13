George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

George Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WN opened at C$178.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$179.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get George Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,180. In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $49,460 and have sold 35,732 shares valued at $5,893,821.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

George Weston Company Profile

WN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Desjardins lowered shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.00.

(Get Rating)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.