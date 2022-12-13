George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) to Issue $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
George Weston Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of WN opened at C$178.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$130.81 and a 1 year high of C$179.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total value of C$25,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,180. In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $49,460 and have sold 35,732 shares valued at $5,893,821.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
Further Reading
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.