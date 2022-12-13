Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.18

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 42958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 654,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 199,107 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 207,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.