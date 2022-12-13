Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $46.83

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.83, but opened at $45.50. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $46.10, with a volume of 9,421 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.12.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
