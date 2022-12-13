Geegoopuzzle Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $933.63 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $6.22 or 0.00035053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 1% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $933.63 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013025 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005588 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020570 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00240544 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023258 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.18100908 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $16,259,659.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

