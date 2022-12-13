Gateway Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $68.77 Million (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00014804 BTC on popular exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $337,507.68 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.51911787 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $462,986.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

