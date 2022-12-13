Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

GTES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Gates Industrial by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 62,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 800,524 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,522,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,127,275 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

