GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.67 and last traded at $21.68. Approximately 62,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,452,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GameStop by 411.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

