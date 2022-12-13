Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Down 76.8% in November

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the November 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Trading Down 4.6 %
GAXY traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.03. 156,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,857. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
