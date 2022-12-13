G999 One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,417.29 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $2,417.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00054879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023395 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004795 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000144 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

